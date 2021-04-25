Covid: Rahul says 'system is failing', urges Congress to assist public

As India is witnessing a record spike of COVID-19 cases and severe oxygen crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged his party colleagues to assist the public as he claimed that the current "system is failing."

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said: "Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "'System' failed, so it's important to do Jan ki baat'."

"In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work - just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen," he added in his tweet.

"This is the Dharma of the Congress family," Gandhi concluded.

As per Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases and 2,767 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far.

