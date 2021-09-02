Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 670 mn: Health min

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 67 crore on Thursday, the Union said.

More than 64.70 lakh (64,70,901) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

