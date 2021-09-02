Madhya Pradesh sees 11 new Covid-19 cases; active infections at 91

With 11 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, the tally of infections in reached 7,92,197, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 7,81,590, while the toll stood at 10,516, as no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The central state is now left with 91 active cases, he said.

At least 65,970 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,67,24,621, the official added.

As per an official release, 4,77,59,508 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 4,76,025 jabs on Thursday.

