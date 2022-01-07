Covid vaccine doses administered in India surpass 150-crore mark

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 3rd Test highlights: Unstoppable Root puts England in command
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India loses top 3 batsmen; 54-3 at Lunch
Ind vs Eng: ECB, BCCI to try 'finding a window to reschedule' 5th Test
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
What is the difference between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test?
-
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 150 crore with more than 81 lakh shots being given on Friday, the Health Ministry said.
Friday's vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry added.
The 150-crore milestone was reached earlier on Friday with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calling it a "historic achievement" made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 66 per cent has been fully vaccinated.
Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3.
Cumulatively, 51,14,33,066 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 34,80,27,006 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry's data.
In the age group of 15-17 years, 1,99,64,801 children have been administered the first dose.
The ministry further said that cumulatively 87,80,31,738 first doses and 62,71,89,576 second doses have been administered.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU