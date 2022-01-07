JUST IN
93 Mumbai cops test Covid-19 positive in single day
Bengal reports 18,213 new Covid-19 cases, 18 more deaths on Friday

West Bengal reported 18,213 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,792 more than the previous day, raising the tally to 17,11,957, a bulletin released by the health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A health worker collects contact information from passengers queued up at a railway station for their Covid-19 test on January 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

West Bengal reported 18,213 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 2,792 more than the previous day, raising the tally to 17,11,957, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The death toll mounted to 19,864 with 18 more fatalities, it said.

The state now has 51,384 active cases, while 7,912 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Since Thursday, 69,158 samples were tested in West Bengal.

First Published: Fri, January 07 2022. 20:49 IST

