JUST IN
File affidavit by Dec 12: SC tells Centre on Places of Worship Act pleas
Twitter spending $13 million every year on meals at San Francisco HQ: Musk
Some people conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us: Mamata Banerjee
Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection
Over 1.5 mn people had missed or delayed TB diagnosis in 2020: Study
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on three-day visit to Lucknow
NCP's lone Gujarat MLA Kandhal Jadeja resigns after ticket denial
Internet connection, other digital facilities at all libraries in TN soon
GM mustard sown in 6 field trial plots days before SC heard plea against it
India's WPI inflation eases to 8.39% in October from 10.7% in September
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
File affidavit by Dec 12: SC tells Centre on Places of Worship Act pleas
Swift, transparent decision-making needed for combat readiness: Rajnath
Business Standard

Northeast Delhi riots: SC refuses to stay proceedings against Tahir Hussain

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravi Kumar said it is not inclined to interfere with the September 16 order of the Delhi High Court as it is an interim order

Topics
communal violence | Supreme Court | Aam Aadmi Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay proceedings against former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in FIRs registered against him in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravi Kumar said it is not inclined to interfere with the September 16 order of the Delhi High Court as it is an interim order.

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for Hussain, said it is a settled law that there cannot be two FIRs for the same incident.

She said it has put Hussain in a peculiar situation that charges are framed against him for identical offences arising out of the same incident, and the same prosecution witnesses are relied upon by the investigating agency.

Hussain has moved the top court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 16 order.

The bench said it is not inclined to interfere with the high court order and all remedies are open to the petitioner.

It noted that the high court had issued notices on the applications moved by Hussain for quashing the FIR registered against him for rioting and under sections of the Arms Act at the Khajuri Khas police station, and the proceedings emanating from the FIR.

The top court said that the high court has posted the matter for further hearing on January 25 while refusing to stay proceedings on a separate application moved by Hussain saying multiple FIRs have been lodged for the same.

Hussain has been in judicial custody since March 16, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on communal violence

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU