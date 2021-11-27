Criminal who shot at cop in Greater Noida held after encounter

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Greater was hospitalised with injuries after two unidentified criminals shot him in the leg on Friday, while arrested one of the accused within 12 hours of the incident following a gunfight, officials said.

SI Ankur Chaudhary, the in-charge of Bilaspur post under Dankaur station limits, is out of danger and being treated at the hospital, the officials said.

"A police team had set up a security check on Friday morning in Bilaspur area. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle looked suspicious and were asked by the police party to stop for inquiry but they opened fire on the team, wounding the police chowki in-charge and fled the spot," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital where he is stated to be out of danger and recuperating, Pandey said.

Later in the evening, one of the accused was held following a gunfight with police in which he suffered bullet injuries and had to be hospitalised, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Amit Kumar said a search operation was launched soon after the incident which resulted in the arresting of Vipin Nagar alias JP while his partner Firoz is still at large.

Nagar was arrested and taken to the incident spot where he had hid the weapon. There, he caught hold of the weapon and opened fire on the police party, which retaliated and he got hit by a bullet in the leg, Kumar said.

He was taken to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he added.

The DCP said both the accused have a criminal history and have nearly two dozen cases lodged against them at various police stations.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway and the search is on for the absconding accused, the DCP added.

