CUET 4th phase: Exam cancelled at 13 centres due to 'technical reasons'

The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some "unavoidable technical reasons" affecting nearly 8,700 candidates, officials said.

The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

The (UGC) said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates.

