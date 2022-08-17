JUST IN
Maharashtra records huge jump in new coronavirus cases at 1,800; 6 more die
Business Standard

CUET 4th phase: Exam cancelled at 13 centres due to 'technical reasons'

UGC said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CUET, students
The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some "unavoidable technical reasons" affecting nearly 8,700 candidates, officials said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 21:08 IST

