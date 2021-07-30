Cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses cross 460 million in India: Govt

-
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 46 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
On Friday, 44,38,901 vaccine doses were administered, according to the 7 pm provisional report.
The ministry said 20,96,446 first doses and 3,41,500 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Friday.
Cumulatively, 15,17,27,430 people in the 18-44 years category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 80,31,011 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh - have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of the vaccine in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
As on day 196 of the vaccination drive, a total 44,38,901 vaccine doses were given.
The ministry said 28,53,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 15,85,201 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 PM.
Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.
