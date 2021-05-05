Curfew in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 10 amid surge in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
2,183 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh; state tally 507,602
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 norms during festival season: CM Adityanath
Madhya Pradesh govt extends Corona curfew in Bhopal till May 10
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
-
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown till 7 am on May 10, an official spokesman said here.
"The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am, which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am," an official spokesman said here.
All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday 7 am.
The official said that further decision to extend the curfew will be taken on Sunday.
The decision for extension has been taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus.
During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, a senior official said, but refused to term it as a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead.
On April 29, the state government had announced that weekend lockdowns will now cover Mondays too and on May 3 it was extended till May 6.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU