Depression over Bay of Bengal crosses coast between Tamil Nadu, Andhra

The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The system crossed the coast between Chennai and Puducherry.
"The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Chennai during 0300-0400 hrs IST (3-4 AM ) of today, the 19th November 2021," the IMD said in an update on its official Twitter handle.
