Cyclone Sitrang weakens into deep depression over Bangladesh: IMD

As the cyclonic storm "Sitrang" crossed the Bangladesh coast, its remnant which created a deep depression over Bangladesh further weakened into a depression, informed IMD scientist Umashankar Das

Bangladesh | Cyclone | Natural Disasters

ANI  General News 

As the cyclonic storm "Sitrang" crossed the Bangladesh coast, its remnant which created a deep depression over Bangladesh further weakened into a depression, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Umashankar Das on Tuesday.

He further said that the department was expecting the cyclonic storm to become a well-marked low-pressure area.

Earlier, it had weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north-northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong.

"Deep Depression over Bangladesh (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm "SITRANG") further weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of over northeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood about 90 km north-northeast of Agartala, and 100 km south-southwest of Shillong," the IMD tweeted on Tuesday.

Umashankar Das said that South Assam, Mizoram, Tripura would witness rain for the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on Monday.Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

"Under Sitrang influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on 24th & 25th October 2022," IMD said in a press release.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government was witnessed taking all the precautionary measures, including evacuation of people, and supply of relief material to shelters, to deal with possible devastation under the impact of Cyclone 'Sitrang'.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 09:07 IST

