JUST IN
Delhi's air 'very poor' after Diwali as firecrackers burst in several parts
Top Headlines: Rishi Sunak to be UK's next PM, Samvat 2079 stocks & more
TMS Ep288: Samvat 2079, T20 World Cup 2022, Rakesh Mohan, disaster relief
Several fire incidents, 5 in Thane, in Maharashtra due to firecrackers
Sitrang crosses Bangladesh coast; weather in south Bengal likely to improve
Delhi records 53 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 3.26%
111,000 earthen lamps lit in Ujjain's Mahakaleswar Temple on Diwali
LIVE: Sunak's ascent as UK leader 'ground-breaking milestone', says Biden
Arvind Kejriwal wishes Rishi Sunak on being elected UK Prime Minister
Cyclone Sitrang: W Bengal CM Banerjee appeals to people to 'stay alert'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi's air 'very poor' after Diwali as firecrackers burst in several parts
Business Standard

Cyclone Sitrang spares India, hits Bangladesh coast near Barisal: IMD

Cyclone Sitrang crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal after skirting the West Bengal coast, the IMD said on Tuesday.

Topics
Cyclone | Bangladesh | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Cyclone, Coast
Representational Image

Cyclone Sitrang crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal after skirting the West Bengal coast, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The weather in the southern West Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system, which moved towards Bangladesh from north Bay of Bengal at a speed of 56 kmph caused moderate to heavy rain and squally weather in West Bengal's coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, dampening festive spirits on Deepavali and Kali Puja.

Sitrang made landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday with a sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata said.

The Bangladeshi media reported that the cyclone caused heavy rain in southeastern parts of the neighbouring country.

It is very likely to weaken into a depression and then into a low pressure by Tuesday evening, the IMD said.

The weather office warned of squally wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning, which will decrease gradually to 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph by forenoon.

Intermittent showers on Monday forced people to remain indoors as most Kolkata streets wore a deserted look on a festive evening which would normally have attracted tens of thousands to visit Kali Puja pandals and see the bright lights of the city.

The West Bengal government had advised people take necessary precautions in view of the weather forecast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cyclone

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 09:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU