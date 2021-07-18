Danish Siddiqui to be buried at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard

-
ALSO READ
US says deeply saddened by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's demise
After CBSE announcement, Jamia Millia Islamia postpones Class 10, 12 exams
Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province
Journalists' committee calls for probe into killing of Danish Siddiqui
A snapshot of Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's work
-
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui will be laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard, according to a statement on Sunday.
"Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor accepted the request of the family of late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to bury his body at the JMI graveyard meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses and minor child," the university said in the statement.
Siddiqui had done his masters from the university. His father Akhtar Siddiqui was the Dean of Faculty of Education there.
Danish Siddiqui had studied at AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) from 2005 -2007.
The Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) expressed condolences at the death of Danish Siddiqui.
The Officiating Director of AJK MCRC said, "Danish was one of the brightest stars in our hall of fame and a proactive alumnus who kept returning to his alma mater to share with students his work and experiences. We will miss him deeply but are determined to keep his memory alive."
Professor Sabeena Gadihoke said his photographs were hard-hitting but he never compromised on the dignity of those within his frames.
"Danish had the unique ability to bestow a journalistic picture with empathy and to give dignity and grace to his subjects," she added.
In 2018, Danish Siddiqui was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award by MCRC. During the ceremony, he described being a photojournalist as both an honour and responsibility to bear witness for those who could not speak for themselves, in the hope that he could make a change for the better, the JTA said in a statement.
JTA president Professor Majid Jamil described his death as a big loss to journalism and the Jamia community.
Siddiqui, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018, worked for Reuters news agency and was killed on Friday in the town of Spin Boldak, near the border with Pakistan. He was embedded with Afghan special forces at the time of his death.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU