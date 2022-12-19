Data protection, telecom bills to pass in monsoon session: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government is expecting to get Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill passed in Monsoon session of Parliament, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

While speaking at Google For India event, the IT and telecom minister said another bill on Digital India Act will be also floated in a month for public consultation.

The minister said Digital Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill would be passed in Parliament in July-August.

He said under Telecommunication Bill, the government will be coming up with light touch regulation with focus on user's protection.

