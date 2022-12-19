JUST IN
Business Standard

Data protection, telecom bills to pass in monsoon session: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw says under Telecommunication Bill, the govt will be coming up with light touch regulation with focus on user's protection

Topics
Bill on personal data protection | telecom sector in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government is expecting to get Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill passed in Monsoon session of Parliament, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

While speaking at Google For India event, the IT and telecom minister said another bill on Digital India Act will be also floated in a month for public consultation.

The minister said Digital Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill would be passed in Parliament in July-August.

He said under Telecommunication Bill, the government will be coming up with light touch regulation with focus on user's protection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 16:37 IST

