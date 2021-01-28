Days after violence heavy security deployment continues at Delhi borders

Delhi border points remained under heavy police deployment on Thursday in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during farmers' tractor parade in the capital on Republic Day, officials said.

Security personnel have also been deployed at the Red Fort, they said.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The on Wednesday had said that 25 criminal cases were registered in connection with the violence in which 394 personnel were injured and 30 police vehicles damaged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)