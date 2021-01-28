PM Modi remembers freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary on Thursday saying that his contribution to the freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations."
Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. He was one of the three in the Lal Bal Pal trio namely Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal - social reformers and freedom fighters who helped India gain independence from the British rule.
