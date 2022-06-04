DCW writes to I&B minister to ban 'misogynistic' body spray advertisement

-
ALSO READ
DCW chief Swati Maliwal tests Covid positive, says 'feeling terribly ill'
DCW issues notice to SBI, seeks withdrawal of guidelines for pregnant women
Committee to ascertain landfill sites' impact on health of women, children
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
Cannes: Anurag Thakur offers big boost to foreign film shoots in India
-
The Delhi Commission For Women has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding that a "misogynistic" advertisement being played on mass media be taken off air.
The panel on Saturday said the advertisement "promoted gang-rape culture" and also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter.
"The Delhi Commission for Women has come across a misogynistic advertisement of a perfume brand," said the letter which went on to describe the objectionable advertisement.
In her letter to Thakur, Maliwal sought urgent action by the ministry to ban the advertisement.
She also said robust systems should be built to ensure certain checks and balances to make sure that such "filthy" advertisements that promote rape culture are never played again.
She also demanded heavy penalty on the perfume brand so that other companies refrain from playing such "dirty tactics for cheap publicity".
The Delhi Police has been asked to provide an action taken report in the matter by June 9.
"What is this creative process that promotes toxic masculinity in its worst form and encourages gang-rape culture? FIR should be registered, advertisements should be taken off air and strongest penalty should be imposed on this company. Delhi Police and I&B Ministry must urgently act in the matter without wasting any further time," Maliwal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU