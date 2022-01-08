DCW chief Swati Maliwal tests Covid positive, says 'feeling terribly ill'

-
Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal Saturday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is feeling "terribly ill".
"Tested positive for COVID. Feeling terribly ill with high fever. Have isolated myself. Request people who came in contact with me to get their RTPCR done," she said in a tweet.
The 37-year-old asked people to stay cautious.
"Despite so much work on ground, was able to evade COVID till now! Omicron is damn infectious. Everyone pl take precaution! (sic)" she added.
