DDA, WWF partner for nature-based activities at Delhi's Sanjay Van

Delhi Development Authority and WWF India have joined hands for promoting nature-based experiential activities at Delhi's Sanjay Van here, officials said on Friday.
Sanjay Van, spread over nearly 783 acres, is an integral part of the South-Central Ridge and is a notified "Reserved Forest", the DDA said.
Located near Vasant Kunj, a part of ancient Aravalli Range with historic ruins of 12th century, the dense forest with a rich diversity of flora and fauna is home to a number of birds, reptiles, butterflies, odonates and mammals etc.
Its rich natural heritage is due to its distinct landscape with geomorphological features like rocky outcrops and water bodies, thus making it a haven for nature enthusiasts amidst the metropolis.
"The DDA has signed an MoU with World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India) for nature-based learning and experiential activities at Sanjay Van, New Delhi," the DDA said in a statement.
The MoU aims to establish activities "based on 'learning with nature' and facilitate experiential activities like tree tagging, nature walks, flora & fauna observation, children's educational activities etc. along with educative signages, flora and fauna atlas and publications, and citizen science initiatives".
WWF India, with its commitment towards addressing conservation issues for securing ecological biodiversity and spreading educational awareness about nature, will act as the "knowledge & activity partner" and also undertake educational research and conservation of flora and fauna, it said.
These activities at Sanjay Van will build a sense of appreciation for the city's natural heritage among the citizen of Delhi, especially children, to inculcate an understanding and bond with nature at an early and impressionable age, officials said.
DDA, besides regular maintenance and upkeep of the large green, has taken several initiatives like enhancement of the forest character through plantation, restoration and conservation of heritage structures with ASI, cleaning of the water bodies with DJB etc, it said in the statement, adding that the pact with WWF India is another important initiative in this direction.
