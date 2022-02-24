DDMA meeting on Friday, most Covid curbs in Delhi likely to be relaxed

-
Most of the Covid related curbs, including night curfew and 50 per cent seating capacity in restaurants and bars, are likely to be lifted by the DDMA which is scheduled to meet on Friday, officials said.
According to an official notice, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm on Friday.
"Except for gatherings related to political, social, cultural and such other activities, the remaining restrictions are expected to be lifted as the Covid situation has improved significantly," a senior Delhi government official said.
The DDMA in its meeting earlier this month, allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.
With the fresh Covid cases and positivity rate declining sharply, demands have been raised from several quarters, including the traders and political parties, for lifting the remaining curbs.
Several restrictions like allowing only one weekly market in a municipal zone, no standing passengers allowed in buses and Metro trains, 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas and no activity except weddings in banquet halls are yet to be relaxed.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry, an association of traders in Delhi, has written to the LG demanding that since the Covid case and infection rate are decreasing in the city, then the rest of the restrictions should be completely removed.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has also written to Baijal requesting him to allow visitors to temples and other religious places. Currently, religious places are permitted to open without visitors.
