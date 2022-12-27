JUST IN
2022 saw fresh attack on collegium system; record appointments in HCs
EC begins delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam
LIVE: Maha Assembly vows to 'legally pursue' Karnataka's Marathi villages
Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country, says M K Stalin
Tripura declares 12% hike in dearness allowance for govt employees
Death toll from Philippine floods from heavy rains reaches 13; 23 missing
BJP calls Gandhi family 'most corrupt'; cites Vadra's money laundering case
Former CM stages dharna for CBI probe into Ankita Bhandari murder
Housing sales in top-7 cities up 54%, top previous high of 2014: Anarock
Russian MP Pavel Antov dies after falling from hotel window in Odisha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
2022 saw fresh attack on collegium system; record appointments in HCs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

DDMA withdraws order on deployment of teachers at airport to enforce norms

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) withdrew its earlier order directing teachers to be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to enforce Covid protocols, officials said

Topics
IGI Airport | Teachers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order directing teachers to be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to enforce Covid protocols, officials said.

The new order said teachers and other teaching staff, who were to be deployed, are exempted from airport duty for the period of December 31 to January 15.

"Further, in case required, civil defence volunteers from district west may be deputed on call out duty basis," the order issued by the district magistrate (west) stated.

The earlier order on deployment was withdrawn after the DDMA faced criticism from a section of teachers.

It had been issued by the district magistrate (West) on behalf of the DDMA. The now-withdrawn order had said several Delhi government school teachers would be stationed at the IGI Airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

At least 85 teachers from various schools were to be deployed, it had said.

The authorities in Delhi on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said though the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing the surge in cases in some countries, had not been detected in Delhi, his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IGI Airport

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 16:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU