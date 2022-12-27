DDMA withdraws order on deployment of teachers at airport to enforce norms

-
ALSO READ
Delhi schools teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport to enforce Covid norms
Four nabbed with foreign currency worth Rs 59 lakh at Delhi's IGI airport
Customs seizes gold jewellery worth over Rs 94 lakh at IGI airport
How Eduvacancy is changing the way institutes hire teachers in India
Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and WhatsApp status
-
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order directing teachers to be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to enforce Covid protocols, officials said.
The new order said teachers and other teaching staff, who were to be deployed, are exempted from airport duty for the period of December 31 to January 15.
"Further, in case required, civil defence volunteers from district west may be deputed on call out duty basis," the order issued by the district magistrate (west) stated.
The earlier order on deployment was withdrawn after the DDMA faced criticism from a section of teachers.
It had been issued by the district magistrate (West) on behalf of the DDMA. The now-withdrawn order had said several Delhi government school teachers would be stationed at the IGI Airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
At least 85 teachers from various schools were to be deployed, it had said.
The authorities in Delhi on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of a surge in Covid cases in some countries.
Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said though the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing the surge in cases in some countries, had not been detected in Delhi, his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 16:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU