'Xi step down' - protests erupt in China over harsh Covid-19 curbs
Business Standard

Customs seizes gold jewellery worth over Rs 94 lakh at IGI airport

The airport customs preventive officers, seized 1849 grams of gold jewellery worth over 94 lakhs from two passengers at the IGI Airport, the Customs department informed

Topics
Gold trade | IGI Airport | Gold

ANI  General News 

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The airport customs preventive officers, seized 1849 grams of gold jewellery worth over 94 lakhs from two passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the Customs department informed on Sunday.

The officers had received intelligence, based on which they made the arrests on Friday.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Amit Bhandari and Rohit Chhugani, both residents of Jodhpur, who had arrived from Dubai.

The passengers were intercepted after the passengers crossed the green channel and their baggage was examined through x-ray.

While the baggage was being inspected, some suspicious x-ray images of black color were observed in the baggage.

On checking, 1849 grams of assorted gold jewellery were recovered, having a tariff value of Rs 94,80,667.

The recoveries were made under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, while the arrests were made under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 06:58 IST

