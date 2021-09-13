Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; heavy rain likely in west India

-
A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast on Monday morning, bringing heavy rains in several parts of west coast and Central India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday.
"The Depression intensify into a Deep Depression and crossed north Odisha coast near Chandbali by 13th early morning", tweeted the IMD.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the state capital recorded 193 mm of rainfall, whereas Puri recorded 329 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.
The deep depression is likely to bring heavy rainfall in several parts west coast and Central India, stated IMD.
Meanwhile, IMD issued a red alert in seven districts, an orange alert in six districts and a yellow alert in eight districts for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains.
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts and flash floods as well.
