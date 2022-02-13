Delhi adds 804 Covid cases, 12 deaths; positivity rate comes down to 1.5%

on Sunday reported 804 new Covid cases and 12 more deaths in last 24 hours, the Health Department bulletin said.

The Covid positivity rate has come down to 1.5 per cent and the active cases has also reduced to 3,926.

With recovery rate climbing to 98.37 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.21 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.

With 1,197 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,21,322. A total of 2,590 patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The fresh Covid infections and deaths has pushed the tally to 18,51,320 and the death toll to 26,072.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 16,997 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 53,719 new tests -- 45,743 RT-PCR and 7,976 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,56,26,942.

Out of 99,390 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 15,068 were first doses and 77,189 second doses. Meanwhile, 7,133 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,05,22,560 according to the health bulletin.

