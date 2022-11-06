Delhi air pollution: Entry of non-essential trucks, cars from Noida banned

Amid rising levels in the national capital, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory announcing restrictions on the entry of non-essential trucks and other vehicles into Delhi from its borders.

According to the advisory issued by the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the restrictions will be from Chilla Border, DND and Kalindi Kunj border. However, a diverted route for going to their destinations will be provided.

"Under the Graded Action plan, entry of all trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi from Noida.

The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles in Delhi from the Noida border will also be banned.

"Entry for diesel-powered medium cargo vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited," the advisory further added.

As per the advisory, as an alternative route, all these vehicles can use the Yamuna Expressway or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach their destination.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," it added.

The air quality national capital and its adjoining area are currently in a severe category. People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and leaving people gasping for breath.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management stopped the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG/electric trucks).

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas further ordered the implementation of GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and urged the central government to come forward and lead measures to check severe smog in the national capital region.

Kejriwal and Mann said that the AAP governments are in Punjab and Delhi. This is not the time to raise fingers or abuse each other. If they say, Kejriwal is responsible and we say they are responsible, this will not solve the problem of smog in NCR, they added.

"We do not want to play blame game, we are responsible (for smog in NCR)", they added.

CM Kejriwal announced that primary schools in Delhi would be closed from November 5.

Besides, the outdoor activity of students of the above fifth standard has been banned.

The Delhi government is also mulling implementing the odd-even norms for plying of vehicles in Delhi to contain the pollution caused by vehicular emission, he added.

