Delhi corridor helps transport liver from airport to hospital in 11 minutes

A special green corridor was created in the peak traffic hours by the Delhi Traffic Police to transport a harvested liver from the airport to a city hospital, covering a distance of 13 km in just 11 minutes, police said.

The corridor was established at 6.40 pm from terminal-3 of the airport to Institute of in Vasant Kunj, they said.

The total distance covered was 13 km and time taken was just 11 minutes which would have otherwise taken around 45 minutes to an hour, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

On September 24, the liver was transported from Patna to New Delhi by Jet Airways Flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the officer said.

Police said the liver had to be planted into the recipient within four hours of its retrieval from the donor. The patient was suffering from a liver disease and a was required for the same.