JUST IN
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Gurdaspur; a fire arm recovered
Science should be empowered with women's participation: PM Modi at ISC
India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath Singh
Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered
Shallow fog witnessed in Delhi today, cold wave to return on weekend
Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till 2025: Sonowal
Terror has no place in civilized society: Kharge on Rajouri attacks
27 Indians abroad to receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year
Indian Army organises plantation drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
JP Nadda to visit Bihar, address party workers in Vaishali today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered
icon-arrow-left
Science should be empowered with women's participation: PM Modi at ISC
Business Standard

India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that India has every capability to thwart challenges along the border to protect the country's territory

Topics
Rajnath Singh | security | Defence ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Boleng (Arunachal Pradesh) 

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that India has every capability to thwart challenges along the border to protect the country's territory.

Singh also said India never encourages war, and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours.

However, the Indian Army has the capability to face any challenge along the border, and is ready to deal with any situation, he said during the inauguration of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) bridge here.

India is a country which never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours.. This is our philosophy inherited from Lord Rama and from the teachings of Lord Buddha. The country has every capability to face any kind of situation if provoked, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 13:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU