Delhi government asks DTC to return buses given as 'special hire' to Police

Amid the ongoing farmer's agitation and security arrangements made at borders of the national capital, the Delhi Transport Department has instructed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to return 576 buses that were provided to Delhi Police.
According to an official from the Transport Department, all these buses are being used by security agencies in the farmers' protest.
"Reports taken from the DTC taken by the Delhi government have revealed that more than 20 per cent of the buses in Delhi's depots are on special hire by the Delhi Police. During the violence on January 26, several buses were damaged," the official told ANI.
They further informed that the Delhi government has also been receiving constant complaints of lack of buses in the depot.
Security at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders remain tightened as the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws entered its 69th day on Thursday.
The Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders and has heavily barricaded the Ghazipur border. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers.
Violence broke out in the national capital during the Kisan tractor parade on January 26 after several protestors strayed from the agreed-upon route, broke barricades and clashed with police. Properties were also vandalised in the incident. Many also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.
Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
