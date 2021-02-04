Kashmir: Army soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation on LoC

-
An Indian army soldier was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Defence sources said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC by firing with small and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
"An Indian army soldier, Sepoy Laxman got critically injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation. The injured soldier later succumbed," a source said.
Pakistan has been violating ceasefire on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir with impunity during the recent years. This has brought miseries into the lives of thousands of people living in border villages.
Civilian lives, livestock, property and agricultural fields have to bear the brunt of Pakistan ceasefire violations on the LoC.
