Delhi govt extends last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15

The has extended the last date to apply for to November 15, officials said on Thursday.

The last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, for subsidy on provided by the government was originally set at October 31. Over 34 lakh of around 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date.

The has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession.

Consumers receive a full subsidy on consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)