Delhi govt extends last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15

-
ALSO READ
Power engineers body asks govt not to move electricity bill in 'haste'
Delhi makes power subsidy optional: Know how to apply for it here
No duty concession on 29.8% of product categories under FTA with Australia
Delhi govt offers power subsidy opt-out amid dwindling liquor revenue
2.5 million apply for power subsidy in Delhi; more expected in coming days
-
The Delhi government has extended the last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15, officials said on Thursday.
The last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, for subsidy on electricity provided by the government was originally set at October 31. Over 34 lakh of around 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date.
The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession.
Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 18:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU