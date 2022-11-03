JUST IN
India rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan statement
EAM S Jaishankar to visit Russia on Nov 7; to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov
Patients surge at hospital OPDs as Delhi air quality remains 'severe'
Madras HC to declare court premises plastic-free on November 10
Army foils infiltration bid, kills terrorist along LoC in J&K's Poonch
Jharkhand CM skips ED summons, going to Chhattisgarh to attend tribal event
Don't spare corrupt, don't be defensive: PM to Central Vigilance Commission
Karnataka makes meditation compulsory in schools, pre university colleges
Farm fires' share in Delhi's pollution 38%, highest this season: Experts
Education Ministry releases Performance Grading Index for states, UTs
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan statement
Business Standard

Delhi govt extends last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15

The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession

Topics
power subsidy | Delhi government | electricity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

power
Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy

The Delhi government has extended the last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15, officials said on Thursday.

The last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, for subsidy on electricity provided by the government was originally set at October 31. Over 34 lakh of around 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date.

The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession.

Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on power subsidy

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 18:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.