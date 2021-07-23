Delhi govt gave Rs 293 cr to North MCD to help disburse salaries: Jain

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said the has given Rs 293 crore in advance to North Delhi Municipal Corporation so that the civic body can release the of its employees.

"The North always faces issues related to of employees. We hope they release the as soon as possible," he said during a press conference.

The Delhi High Court had on July 8 directed the city government to release an amount of Rs 293 crore within 10 days to the corporation to allow it pay salaries and pensions.

The court's direction had come on a clutch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries and pensions to teachers, hospital staff, sanitation workers and engineers.

