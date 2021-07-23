Sidhu takes charge as Punjab Congress chief in presence of Amarinder

took charge as the president of the in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.

After taking charge at the state headquarters, the cricketer-turned-politician said there is no difference between an ordinary worker of the party and its state unit chief.

"There is no difference between an ordinary party worker and the state unit chief. Every worker in has become the chief of the party's state unit from today," the Amritsar (East) MLA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)