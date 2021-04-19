Delhi govt sets up control rooms to manage coronavirus-related drugs

-
-
The Delhi government has set up two control rooms to monitor and manage the supply of "COVID-19 management drugs" amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.
Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.
In an order, the government's Drugs Control Department said that the step has been taken to address reports of "acute shortage of COVID-19 management drugs due to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi".
"In view to counter this situation and to facilitate the general public at large, the Drugs Control Department. Govt of NCT of Delhi has set up two control rooms," the order dated April 13 said.
For East, North East, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts, the Karkardooma Head Office will serve as the control room and operate the helpline number -- 011-22393705, according to the order.
The Lawrence Road Zonal Office is the second control room and it will serve the North West, South West, and West districts. It can be reached at helpline number-- 011-27100164, it said.
The department said that manufacturing companies can also be reached through their individual helpline numbers.
"Every attempt is being made to make available COVID management drugs in all major hospitals and company distribution outlets for which companies have also provided their helpline numbers, who can be approached along with documentary details of the hospitalization of patient, hospital prescription, COVID positive report and Aadhar card," it said.
