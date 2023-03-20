JUST IN
Delhi govt's Women and Child Development schemes on track: Outcome Budget
Business Standard

Delhi govt tables Eco Survey, per capita income grew by 14.18% in 2022-23

The survey was tabled by Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday in the Assembly

Kailash Gahlot | Delhi government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The national capital's per capita income grew by 14.18 per cent at the current prices in 2022-23 to Rs 4,44,768 compared to Rs 3,89,529 during 2021-22, the Delhi Economic Survey has said.

The survey was tabled by Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday in the Assembly.

According to the survey report, the per capita income in the capital has always been around 2.6 times higher compared to the national average both at the current and constant prices.

"The per capita income of Delhi at current prices reached the level of Rs 3,89,529 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 3,31,112 in 2020-21. The advance estimate of per capita income of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 estimated at Rs 4,44,768 registered a growth of 14.18 per cent over the previous year.

"The per capita income of Delhi at constant prices was estimated at Rs 2,52,024 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 2,34,569 in 2020-21. The advance estimate of per capita income of Delhi at constant prices during 2022-23 is estimated to reach Rs 2,71,019, registering a growth of 7.54 per cent over the previous year," said the Economic Survey.

"Overall economic activity in Delhi has recovered faster compared to the national level, past the pre-pandemic levels. In the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, a sharp recovery of real GSDP of Delhi with a growth of 9.14 per cent and 9.18 per cent, respectively is based on a low base effect and inherent strengths of the economy," it said.

The advance estimate of GSDP of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 is likely to attain a level of Rs 10,43,759 crore which is at a growth of 15.38 per cent over 2021-22. The advance estimate of GSDP of Delhi at constant prices during 2022-23 was recorded at Rs 6,52,649 crore which showed a growth of 9.18 per cent over 2021-22.

The tax collection registered a 36 per cent growth in 2021-22 (provisional) compared to the negative growth of 19.53 per cent in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. The survey said all components of tax revenue positively increased in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the House was adjourned for Tuesday following the ruckus between the AAP and the BJP MLAs.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 15:55 IST

