JUST IN
President Murmu condoles loss of lives in road accident in Kanpur
Direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai to start from Oct 29: AAC
WBSSC scam: CBI's 1st charge sheet details how Partha Chatterjee conspired
Best of BS Opinion: Surviving interesting times, Indian rich list & more
Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD
PM Narendra Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express
Kharif procurement to begin from Oct 1, Khattar holds high-level meeting
Delhi's education revolution made infra of schools world-class: Sisodia
Ensure speedy implementation of public transport tracking system: Gadkari
Gas leak: BJP demands immediate arrest of meat processing plant owner
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
President Murmu condoles loss of lives in road accident in Kanpur
Business Standard

NGT forms panel to check industries dumping hazardous waste in Ganga Canal

The NGT has formed a committee to look into a plea against industrial units at Bhopa Thana in UP's Muzaffarnagar allegedly dumping hazardous waste and coal ash on the banks of the Ganga Canal

Topics
Ganga Pollution | National Green Tribunal | NGT ganga ban

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Devotees perform 'Tarpan' ritual on the bank of Ganga river on the occasion of Mahalaya, in Kolkata

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee to look into a plea against industrial units at Bhopa Thana of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh allegedly dumping hazardous waste and coal ash on the banks of the Ganga Canal.

The plea has been registered on a letter petition raising complaint that certain industrial proponents namely Bindal Duplex Ltd. Paper Mill, Bhageshwari Paper Mill, and Silverton Pulp and Paper Mill Pvt. Ltd. are running units at Village Nangala Bujurg, Bhopa Thana, Muzaffarnagar and dumping hazardous waste and coal ash at the bank of Ganga Canal in huge quantity causing serious environmental damage besides health hazards to the residents in the nearby areas.

"In our view, the issue raised involves substantial question relating to environment arising from the implementation of the Scheduled enactment under NGT Act, 2010 requiring adjudication by this Tribunal," said the NGT bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Members A. Senthil Vel and Dr. Afroz Ahmad in a recent order.

However, in our view, first, it would be appropriate to obtain a factual report by constituting a joint Committee comprising of State PCB and District Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar who shall visit the site within a fortnight and submit a factual report within two months, the order further said.

The matter will be further heard on December 9.

--IANS

jw/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ganga Pollution

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 07:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.