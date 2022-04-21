Delhi govt to deploy cranes with 'real time' updates to ease bus congestion

-
The Delhi government will give real-time updates to teams so that they can rush with cranes and ease bunching of buses caused by wrong parking or other obstructions, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inspected the ongoing bus lane enforcement drive near Apollo Hospital, across Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Corridor, and said that by training and inculcating lane discipline, the government aims to ensure safety of the people on Delhi's roads.
To address the bunching of buses in a structural manner, Delhi government has developed a technology tool to give real-time updates on bunching (caused by obstruction or wrongly parked vehicles) where enforcement teams can rush with cranes, the statement said.
The government also said that it towed 85 vehicles for improper parking in the bus lanes during a drive till April 19.
It issued 729 challans against improper parking on the spot, and another 237 challans against the bus drivers -- 126 cluster and 111 DTC buses, the statement said.
It said that a zone with appropriate measurements 75 meters ahead of the bus stands is designated as pick-up and drop-off area for autos, taxis, and cars.
The statement said that the transport department has been working with the PWD and the IIT Delhi for improved marking of bus box designs, road markings, and sign boards.
A pilot stretch between Brittania Chowk to Raja Garden junction has been identified on the basis of data on bunching of buses for implementation of signages for overtaking zones, expanded bus lanes, and pick off and drop off points, it said.
