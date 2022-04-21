BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi's Ghazipur on Wednesday

-
A 42-year-old BJP member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said.
The deceased, identified as Jeetu Choudhary, was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit, they said.
According to police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm.
The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area. When he reached there, a man was found lying on the road in front of his house with gunshot wound.
He was shifted to a nearby hospital by the people where he was declared brought dead, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police is searching for the killers.
A Crime team inspected the scene of the crime and found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence, she said.
Police is scanning the CCTV footages and has asked eyewitnesses to come forward to help it figure out the sequence of events, she added.
