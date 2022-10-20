Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places

The government on Thursday issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.

The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30 amid a decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

However, no official notification had been issued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)