Delhi: Hawkers, street vendors protest to demand opening of weekly markets

-
ALSO READ
US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine others sentenced to prison
China rejecting '1 country, 2 systems' with HK's electoral system overhaul
China to sentence 7 Hong Kong democracy advocates involved in protests
China retaliates to UK's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
-
A group of hawkers and street vendors held a protest on Saturday to demand reopening of weekly markets in the national capital.
The protesters, led by the Hawkers Joint Action Committee (HJAC), said either the AAP government or the Centre should allow reopening of weekly markets or the hawkers should be compensated with Delhi's minimum wage of Rs 18,000.
Currently, one weekly market per day per municipal zone is allowed in Delhi.
Ashwani Bagri, HJAC president, alleged that no street vendors had received any financial relief from the Delhi government.
"The weekly markets were shut for six months last year and over three months this year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to give Rs 20,000 each to street vendors to help them financially, but we haven't received anything," Bagri told PTI.
He added that over five lakh hawkers have been struggling with poverty, and they "don't have money to pay rent, medical bills of their families, and fees for their children's education".
"Hence, we demand that either we are allowed to open the weekly markets or we are compensated with the minimum wage of Rs 18,000," he said.
Bagri also said if their demands were not met, the hawkers will "gherao the CM house, show black flags at his public meetings and protest on the streets with their families".
The Delhi police said the protest was conducted peacefully and no one was detained.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU