Delhi HC asks police of steps taken to implement Chinese Manjha ban

The on Thursday asked the to inform the court about the steps it has taken to implement the Green Tribunal order banning 'Chinese Manjha' (kite string) usage of kite flying.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) expressing safety concerns over the alleged use of 'Chinese manjha' and a complete ban on kite flying and related activities.

The apprised the court that orders have been passed every year in this regard and sought the matter to be listed on Friday.

In reply, the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad said: "You tell us what steps have been taken to implement the order passed by the NGT."

The hearing in the plea will be continued on Friday.

In 2017, the NGT imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of nylon or any synthetic manjha or thread holding that it is the same as lethal in nature and non-biodegradable.

The PIL, filed by advocate Sanser Pal Singh, stated that the life and safety of human beings and birds are endangered due to kite flying in the capital. It sought a complete ban on flying, making, sale-purchase, storage, and transportation of kites and objects used in making and flying kites, saying it is the only solution as it is very difficult and in some cases, quite impossible to catch the culprit or to fix the responsibility when an accident occurs due to kite string.

The plea also contended that during the kite flying activity, competitors will engage in cutting each other's kite string. In order to make the string tougher to break, they need a strong string, popularly known as Chinese manjha, in which manufacturers put a glass coating, which, at times, causes injury to humans and birds.

The plea also highlights that the kite flying activity is already prohibited as per section 94 of the Act, 1978 where it is provided that, "Prohibition against flying kites, etc. -- No person shall fly a kite or any other thing so as to cause danger, injury or alarm to persons, animals or property."

The petitioner also cited accidents, including fatal ones, caused due to the 'Chinese manjha'.

