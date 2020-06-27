Delhi is following 'very aggressive' Covid-19 testing, assures CM Kejriwal

-
Delhi conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests in a single day on Friday, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.
He informed that the government has increased testing four times in the national capital and now a strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation is being followed to combat COVID-19.
"Delhi conducted highest no of tests in a singly day yesterday- 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation," Kejriwal tweeted.
On Friday, the Chief Minister had said that the "number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry".
"COVID-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them do not require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,500 beds ready," he added.
Delhi has confirmed 77,240 COVID-19 cases, including 2,492 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's Saturday bulletin.
