Delhi likely to get Russian vaccine Sputnik V in June: CM Kejriwal

Delhi is likely to receive the first consignment of Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, while stressing that vaccination is the key to fight against the coronavirus.
The city currently has 944 cases of mucormycosis, including 300 at the central government-run hospitals, he said.
Kejriwal was present at a city school to launch a special vaccination drive for journalists and their families.
"We have started this vaccination facility for journalists and their families. There was a demand from journalists to start a special vaccination facility for them. The vaccines are being administered to those in the 18-44 age group as well as those aged above 45. I urge all journalists to come in large numbers and get vaccinated. You can protect yourself from the coronavirus only through vaccination," he told reporters.
The chief minister said there are 944 cases of the black fungus infection in the national capital currently.
"There are 944 cases of the infection, including 300 at the Centre-run hospitals. There is a huge shortage of medicines. We received 1,000 injections on on Saturday and nothing on Sunday," he said.
Kejriwal said Delhi is likely to get a portion of the Sputnik V consignment that will be imported by the firm concerned after June 20.
"The production of the vaccine is likely to start in India in August," he said.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V with certain conditions. Dr Reddy's Laboratories will import the vaccine in the country.
