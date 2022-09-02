Delhi logs 299 new Covid cases, two more deaths; positivity rate at 2.17%

-
-
Delhi on Friday recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 299 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.
The new cases came out of 13,772 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,187.
Delhi on Thursday recorded three fatalities and 271 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent.
The city on Wednesday logged two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent.
The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.
On Monday, it reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.
The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.
According to the latest bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 1,457, down from 1,621 the previous day. As many as 996 patients are in home isolation, it stated.
Of the 9,401 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 194 are occupied, it said.
There are 159 containment zones in the city, it added.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 21:12 IST