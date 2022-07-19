Delhi logs 585 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 4.35%

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi logs 556 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 1.10%
-
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 585 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,44,978, while the death toll rose to 26,296, the department's latest bulletin showed.
The fresh cases came out of 13,452 Covid tests conducted on Monday, it said.
Delhi on Monday reported 378 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.06 per cent and two deaths.
On Sunday, the city recorded 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent and one fatality due to the disease.
It had on Saturday logged 491 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 per cent and two fatalities.
Of the 9,488 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 118 were occupied as on Tuesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 2,040, up from 1,886 the previous day. As many as 1,355 patients are under home-isolation, the bulletin showed.
There are 206 containment zones in the city at present, it added.
Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU