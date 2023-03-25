JUST IN
BJP wants a developed Karnataka, Congress sees as its ATM: PM Modi
Delhi man gets threat message to dislodge Indian flag from Pragati Maidan
Focus on logistics policy at PM GatiShakti workshop for NE states
PM Modi's security breach during roadshow in Karnataka's Davanagere
MHA extends AFSPA in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh for 6 more months
Support must be given for presence of more women lawyers in courts: CJI
DCW seeks action against illegal conversion therapy for LGBTQI+ community
Mississippi tornadoes kill 23 people, destroys buildings overnight
Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy disburses Rs 6,419 cr under YSR Asara scheme
Special meeting for civic budget to be held on March 28, says MCD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi's security breach during roadshow in Karnataka's Davanagere
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi man gets threat message to dislodge Indian flag from Pragati Maidan

The case was registered at the complaint of a man who received the pre-recorded message on his phone when he arrived at the Delhi airport

Topics
Pragati Maidan | Delhi | Indian flag

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian flag
Representative Image

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people for recording and circulating an audio message containing the threat to remove the Indian flag from Pragati Maidan, the venue for high profile G-20 meet in September.

The case was registered at the complaint of a man who received the pre-recorded message on his phone when he arrived at the Delhi airport.

In the message, the alleged Khalistan supporter was talking about taking over Pragati Maidan and removing the Indian flag. Later, the person also allegedly talked about 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, they said.

A case under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at IGI Airport Police Station, they said.

The case has been transferred to the Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police, they added.

Singh, the radical preacher, is on the run after the Punjab Police arrested several of his supporters in a major crackdown that began weeks after the group stormed the Ajnala Police Station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

The episode had raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

Police said efforts are on to trace Amritpal Singh. A lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the Khalistan sympathiser.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pragati Maidan

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 21:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU