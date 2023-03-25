JUST IN
PM Modi's security breach during roadshow in Karnataka's Davanagere

A man tried to run towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his roadshow here but was caught by the security personnel on Saturday

Topics
Narendra Modi | India Prime Minister | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Davangere (KTK) 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

A man tried to run towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his roadshow here but was caught by the security personnel on Saturday.

However, police denied any security breach in this regard.

The video of the man trying to approach Modi's car after apparently slipping through the security barricade has gone viral in the social media.

The man, learnt to be from Koppal, has been detained and was questioned, police sources said.

The Davangere Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth ruled out any security breach.

"Nothing like that (security breach) happened. He was not even near the Prime Minister. He was caught well before that," Rishyanth told PTI.

ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar tweeted : "As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security as such of Hon'ble PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt. He was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 20:55 IST

