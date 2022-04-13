Spell of heatwave ends in northwest, temperature to drop 2-3 degrees: IMD

-
The major spell of heatwave in northwest India has come to an end and the temperature is likely to decrease by two to three degrees due to the increased presence of clouds, said senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department RK Jenamani.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Jenamani said, "The major spell of the heatwave is over. The heatwave will remit from tomorrow in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The impact of the heatwave was most seen in Delhi on April 9, 10, and 11. It was the highest in the first 15 days in the last 72 years. In Delhi, the heatwave remained for nearly 13 days."
He further said, "Due to the increased presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana, the temperature will decrease by 2-3°C and heatwave will remit. Delhi will have wind and cloud conditions. Predicted western disturbance is already showing effects over north-western India," he added.
"All India temperature was the highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in last 50 days. Heatwave conditions might arise in Rajasthan around April 16. Another western disturbance is expected from 18 April," added Jenamani.
