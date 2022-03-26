Delhi met peak power demand of 7323 MW between Apr and Dec: Outcome report

-
The Delhi government's power department met the peak demand of 7323 MW from April to December last year, according to the Outcome Survey status report 2021-22.
It stated that out of 52 indicators for assessment, 83 per cent are on track.
The survey said 1,160 rooftop solar photovoltaic plants were installed in government buildings till December 2021 as against the target of 1,150. Also, 4519 such plants were installed in private buildings against a target of 4,500, it noted.
Delhi met the peak demand of 7,323 MW successfully during April-December 2021, the survey mentioned.
It said the power department has subsidized 100% of the energy charges for domestic consumers consuming up to 200 units per month and provided subsidies up to Rs 800 per month for consuming between 201 to 400 units monthly.
This has benefitted 46.93 lakh domestic consumers out of the 54.20 lakh consumers, 86.60 per cent (approx.), till December 2021, the Outcome Survey status report 2021-22 stated.
Delhi has installed 897.601 MW capacity of solar power against the target of 1825 MW till December 2021. These plants have generated 692.049 Mega Units till December 2021 against a yearly target of 750 mega units, it mentioned.
