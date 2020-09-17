JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Gujarat coronavirus update: State reports 1,364 new Covid cases; 12 deaths
Business Standard

Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor to be built in Phase-4

Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor being built as part of the Phase-4 project has been christened as 'Silver Line' by the DMRC, officials said on Wednesday

Topics
Delhi Metro

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi metro
Aerial view of a Blue line and Magenta Line metro trains running on their tracks after the metro services resume on the Blue line as Magenta will resume their service from Sept 10, in Noida on Wednesday.

Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor being built as part of the Phase-4 project has been christened as 'Silver Line' by the DMRC, officials said on Wednesday.

This will be the 10th corridor of the network so it will also be called Line 10.

"Silver has been selected as the colour code for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of Phase 4," the DMRC said in a statement.

There is no specific rule to decide the colour code of a line. However, easily distinguishable colours which can be remembered by the commuters are generally selected, it said.

"This section is the 10th line to get a colour code. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor or Line 7 is an extension of the Pink Line and will have the same colour code while the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Magenta Line or Line 8 with the same colour code," it said.

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by the prime minister, in March last year had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro's proposed phase-4 which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

Under approved segment of phase-4, 61.679-km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide inter-connectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro.

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.

The other three proposed corridors of phase-4 which have not yet been approved by the Union Cabinet are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 06:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU